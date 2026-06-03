The UK's net zero transition faces a storm of headwinds, but it is still progressing and the government's new emissions targets underscore how a further acceleration is possible
Yesterday was a good day for the green economy. There is still a veritable storm of economic headwinds and geopolitical turbulence out there, but as evidenced by two separate announcements this week there...
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