Legacy automakers accused of being 'oil companies in disguise'

New analysis from Carbon Tracker warns leading auto manufacturers are as carbon intensive as oil and gas firms, and just as exposed to stranded asset risks
A major new report has today accused leading auto companies of systemically under-reporting the climate-related risks they face, potentially leaving investors exposed to escalating regulatory and stranded...
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