Legacy automakers accused of being 'oil companies in disguise'

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis from Carbon Tracker warns leading auto manufacturers are as carbon intensive as oil and gas firms, and just as exposed to stranded asset risks

A major new report has today accused leading auto companies of systemically under-reporting the climate-related risks they face, potentially leaving investors exposed to escalating regulatory and stranded...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Study: European grid bottlenecks blocking €100bn of clean energy investment

US SEC moves to roll back climate risk disclosure rules

More on Automotive

Legacy automakers accused of being 'oil companies in disguise'
Automotive

Legacy automakers accused of being 'oil companies in disguise'

New analysis from Carbon Tracker warns leading auto manufacturers are as carbon intensive as oil and gas firms, and just as exposed to stranded asset risks

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 June 2026 • 4 min read
'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car
Automotive

'Opening a new chapter': Ferrari unveils its first ever electric car

The Italian luxury sports car brand claims the new Luce EV is capable of driving more than 530km on a single charge

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2026 • 3 min read
Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan
Automotive

Stellantis: New EVs and low emission models central to €60bn growth plan

Owner of Citroën, FIAT, Peugeot and Vauxhall promises more than 60 new vehicle launches and 50 significant 'refreshes' by 2030

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 May 2026 • 3 min read