Place-based approaches are proving to be effective in the UK's renewables race, writes Hannah Simons from Lloyds Banking Group
Britain's clean energy transition is gaining momentum and creating significant opportunities for businesses across the UK. The UK is targeting a further £40bn in investment annually with around 400,000...
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