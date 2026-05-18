UK Business Climate Hub relaunches following fresh government funding

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Online hub upgraded to help more small and medium sized enterprises tackle cost pressures and curb emissions

The UK Business Climate Hub has today relaunched as a 'one-stop' source of guidance, tools, and case studies to help small businesses accelerate climate action, after the initiative secured fresh government...

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