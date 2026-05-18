UK Business Climate Hub relaunches following fresh government funding

Online hub upgraded to help more small and medium sized enterprises tackle cost pressures and curb emissions
The UK Business Climate Hub has today relaunched as a 'one-stop' source of guidance, tools, and case studies to help small businesses accelerate climate action, after the initiative secured fresh government...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis