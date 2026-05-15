National Mining Museum Scotland to convert former coal mine into renewable energy hub

Museum plans to transform former mine into source of clean energy for local community
The National Mining Museum in Scotland has unveiled plans to convert a 131-year old former coal mine on its premises into a renewable energy hub that will help power the local community. The museum...
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