National Mining Museum Scotland to convert former coal mine into renewable energy hub

clock • 2 min read
Credit: National Mining Museum Scotland
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Credit: National Mining Museum Scotland

Museum plans to transform former mine into source of clean energy for local community

The National Mining Museum in Scotland has unveiled plans to convert a 131-year old former coal mine on its premises into a renewable energy hub that will help power the local community. The museum...

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