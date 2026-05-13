'This is about economic stability as much as climate ambition': Business leaders welcome King's Speech

Business groups and campaigners broadly welcome plans for new Energy Independence Bill, but activists lament limited action on nature recovery
This morning's King's Speech may have failed to dampen speculation about Keir Starmer's leadership, but plans for a new Energy Independence Bill and a wider legislative package designed to accelerate the...
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