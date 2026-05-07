Meatly to build Europe's largest cultivated meat facility in London

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Meatly
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Credit: Meatly

Pet food producer to locate 20,000-litre bioreactor facility in the UK after securing £10.4m in Series A funding

Meatly has announced plans to build what will be Europe's largest cultivated meat facility at a site in London, after securing £10.4m Series A funding. The new investment from Oyster Bay Venture Capital,...

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