Why has NESO stripped batteries from many UK solar and wind projects in the grid queue?

clock • 3 min read

Pairing solar and wind farms with grid-scale battery storage can help protect against future energy price shocks - removing batteries from hybrid projects is a therefore strategic mistake, queries Low Carbon's CEO Roy Bedlow

As we move into the sun-soaked months of solar generation, one constant is the need for robust battery energy storage. Batteries are key to helping the UK mitigate the latest global energy price shock...

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