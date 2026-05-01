IEA: Battery recycling innovation accelerating rapidly

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Plans to process millions of used batteries in coming decades are continuing to advance

Researchers across the globe are ramping up efforts to find new ways to recycle batteries by exploring new methods to process raw materials, reduce reliance on primary mining, and mitigate the environmental...

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