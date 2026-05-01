Study: Emissions and cattle numbers decline at England's farms

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Rothamsted Research estimates both short- and long-term global warming impact of intensively-farmed areas of England fell 18 per cent between 2010 and 2021

England's farms have reduced their environmental footprint over the past decade, according to new modelling which suggests greenhouse gas emissions and other forms of pollution have broadly been on a downward...

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