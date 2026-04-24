The government's push to decouple UK electricity and gas prices is long overdue

clock • 4 min read

If Miliband wants to leave an enduring green legacy, lowering essential costs for those most in need must be his primary aim, writes Bright Blue's Cyril Davydenko

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband's announcement of his intention to decouple electricity prices from gas prices is a long-overdue development that will be celebrated by wonks all over...

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