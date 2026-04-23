Underfunded regulators risk stymying Britain's nuclear energy drive

clock • 4 min read

Poorly resourced regulators - not nature protection rules - are blocking new energy and infrastructure development such as nuclear power, writes Prospect's Sue Ferns

For the first 18 months of this Labour government, its stance towards regulation and regulators has too often been to portray them as "blockers" to the new infrastructure the UK desperately needs after...

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