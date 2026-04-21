Without a credible label for low-emissions steel, the EU risks losing out on the economic opportunities on offer as global decarbonisation trends accelerate, writes Responsible Steel CEO Annie Heaton
When Mario Draghi, former European Central Bank President, outlined the path to resuscitate the EU's flagging competitiveness in his 2024 report, he called for Europe's climate targets to be matched with...
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