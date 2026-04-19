Electricity projects totalling 221GW removed from Britain's grid connection queue

Changes designed to unclog bottlenecks in the long queue for securing a grid connection in Britain have 'created a clearer and more credible pipeline', Ofgem and the government claim
Proposed electricity projects totalling more than 221GW of capacity have been removed from the queue to connect to Britain's power grid, following reforms designed to unclog the pathway for wind, solar,...
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