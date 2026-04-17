Why Trinity College is investing in retrofitting and resilience for the UK's future climate

clock • 4 min read

Retrofitting infrastructure and buildings is a critical component in mitigating the worsening impacts of climate risk, writes Jamie Trivedi-Bateman from Trinity College, Cambridge

Foundations rarely get the attention that a building's facade, light-filled atrium or landscaped courtyard receive. Yet it is the quality of those foundations that determines what can endure above them....

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