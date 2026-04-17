'In this for the long haul': John Lewis Partnership slashes Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40 per cent

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Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Retailer celebrates series of environmental milestones in latest sustainability report

The John Lewis Partnership reduced its operational Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 39.6 per cent against its 2020/21 baseline last year, the retailer confirmed yesterday in its latest sustainability report...

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