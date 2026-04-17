'In this for the long haul': John Lewis Partnership slashes Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40 per cent

Retailer celebrates series of environmental milestones in latest sustainability report
The John Lewis Partnership reduced its operational Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 39.6 per cent against its 2020/21 baseline last year, the retailer confirmed yesterday in its latest sustainability report...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis