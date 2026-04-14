What can Britain and China's energy transitions learn from each other?

clock • 5 min read

The UK is well-positioned to benefit from its increasing know-how in grid flexibility and system optimisation that could then be deployed elsewhere - including China - writes Centre for Net Zero's Amber Woodward

Last month, China unveiled its 15th Five-Year Plan, outlining its policy roadmap until the end of the decade. The world's largest energy consumer unsurprisingly kept continuity with its ‘build-at-scale'...

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