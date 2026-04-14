The oil shocks of the 1970s transformed the world - this crisis will have an even bigger impact

New paper argues the twin energy shocks triggered by the wars in Ukraine and Iran will hasten the peak in global fossil fuel demand and usher in a new era of electrification
The twin oil shocks of the 1970s were so severe they transformed the global energy system, defined an entire era, and still exert a remarkable grip over modern politics and the popular imagination. There...
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