Global food systems may be functional - but they are far from resilient

No country has built a truly resilient food system, which presents a real and present risk for businesses and policymakers today, writes Pratima Singh from the Food Imperative initiative at Economist Enterprise
A food system does not need to be in an obvious crisis to be vulnerable. The greater risk often lies in systems that appear adequate under normal conditions but prove unable to absorb shocks. That is the...
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