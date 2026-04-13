Study: Almost a third of Europe's wind capacity to face end-of-life decisions this decade

By 2030, 86GW of Europe’s operational onshore and offshore wind farms will be at least 20 years old, Shoreline Wind report warns
Europe's wind farms will face a wave of critical end-of-life decisions before 2030, with almost 30 per cent of the region's 291GW of installed capacity approaching 20 years of operation before the end...
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