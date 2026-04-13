Study: Almost a third of Europe's wind capacity to face end-of-life decisions this decade

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

By 2030, 86GW of Europe’s operational onshore and offshore wind farms will be at least 20 years old, Shoreline Wind report warns

Europe's wind farms will face a wave of critical end-of-life decisions before 2030, with almost 30 per cent of the region's 291GW of installed capacity approaching 20 years of operation before the end...

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