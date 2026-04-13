How AEM's 'rare-earth-free' tech aims to de-risk EV supply chains

James Widmer, CEO of Advanced Electric Machines, explains how his firm's technology has transitioned from research to 'commercial reality'
BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? James Widmer: Advanced Electric Machines' (AEM) foundations are rooted in years of academic research into electric motor design...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis