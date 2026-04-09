SMMT: UK automotive supply chain offers £4.6bn opportunity as EV shift accelerates

SMMT claims automotive manufacturers could unlock £4.6bn in value by 2030 as EV growth boosts demand for British-built parts
The UK's automotive supply chain could unlock £4.6bn in domestic manufacturing value by 2030, as demand for British-built components to fuel the accelerating transition to electric vehicles (EVs) gathers...
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