SMMT: UK automotive supply chain offers £4.6bn opportunity as EV shift accelerates

clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

SMMT claims automotive manufacturers could unlock £4.6bn in value by 2030 as EV growth boosts demand for British-built parts

The UK's automotive supply chain could unlock £4.6bn in domestic manufacturing value by 2030, as demand for British-built components to fuel the accelerating transition to electric vehicles (EVs) gathers...

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