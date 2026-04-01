Cornish Tin secures £2.2m boost for tin and lithium exploration plans

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Proceeds of latest funding round will be used to advance critical minerals projects in Cornwall, the UK firm has announced

Cornish Tin has raised more than £2.2m from investors to help advance its tin and lithium exploration plans in Cornwall, the critical minerals mining firm announced this week. The proceeds from the...

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