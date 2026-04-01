Cornish Tin secures £2.2m boost for tin and lithium exploration plans

Proceeds of latest funding round will be used to advance critical minerals projects in Cornwall, the UK firm has announced
Cornish Tin has raised more than £2.2m from investors to help advance its tin and lithium exploration plans in Cornwall, the critical minerals mining firm announced this week. The proceeds from the...
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