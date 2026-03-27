Climate risk isn't just a boardroom problem – it hits textile producers first

A more resilient textile sector is one where producers are not treated as passive endpoints of risk, but active participants in climate decision-making and investment, writes Cécile Chi from the Climate, Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS)
When the Apparel Impact Institute warned recently that climate inaction could wipe out around 34 per cent of fashion industry profits by 2030, the headline landed where such messages usually do: in boardrooms....
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