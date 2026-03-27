Openreach harnesses Google AI to cut 10,000 tonnes of carbon from van fleet

Company says use of Google Cloud's Vertex AI aims to deliver reductions in the carbon footprint of its 24,000-van fleet
Broadband network operator Openreach has joined forces with Google Cloud to use the tech giant's AI systems to cut up to 10,000 tonnes of carbon emissions from its fleet of vans and accelerate the rollout...
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