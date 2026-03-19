The government has big ambitions for AI and clean power - and reforms required to support data centres could have positive ripple effects on the energy transition, writes techUK's Katie Davies
The UK energy system is undergoing significant transformation, with digitalisation and decentralisation leading to an overhaul of traditional assumptions on generation and demand. Millions of distributed...
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