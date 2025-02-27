Why we're betting our lives on carbon removal (and why Trump doesn't matter)

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Residual
Image:

Credit: Residual

Carbon removal is happening, but we need to make sure it scales fast enough, argue Residual co-founders Laura Fritsch and Ted Christie-Miller

A few months ago, we made the bold decision to launch a start-up in one of the most complex and politically fraught markets in the world: carbon removal. Yet here we are, building Residual - a company...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Carbon Trading

Are nature-based credits the answer to biodiversity challenges?
Carbon Trading

Are nature-based credits the answer to biodiversity challenges?

Partner Insight: Patch explores the nature-based credit market opportunities for businesses, and how to proactively navigate changing EU regulations

Patch
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
Post-COP29, how should businesses navigate newly agreed carbon market rules?
Carbon Trading

Post-COP29, how should businesses navigate newly agreed carbon market rules?

Last year's UN Climate Summit finalised several key elements of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement governing carbon markets, and businesses would do well to familiarise themselves with the rules, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

Robert Spencer, AECOM
clock 07 February 2025 • 6 min read
Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?
Carbon Trading

Could 2025 be the year the global carbon market starts warming up?

A new analysis suggests that while the carbon market 'remained on ice' last year there are signs it could be entering an exciting new phase

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 January 2025 • 6 min read