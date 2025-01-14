Trump's pick for Energy Secretary spells very bad news for US climate policy

clock • 4 min read

Fracking firm CEO Chris Wright has been nominated to lead the US Department of Energy, and his climate sceptic views do not augur well, writes Andrew Warren

"There is no climate crisis - and we're not in the midst of an energy transition either." "We have seen no increase in the frequency or intensity of hurricanes, tornadoes, droughts or floods, despite...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Net Zero Asset Managers suspends activities, announces 'fit for purpose' review

14 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

UK and Saudi Arabia to sign critical minerals partnership to support AI and clean energy growth

14 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Amazon revs-up 'largest ever' UK order for 148 electric trucks

14 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

Trump's pick for Energy Secretary spells very bad news for US climate policy

14 January 2025 • 4 min read
05

China and UK confirm plans for new London green bond

13 January 2025 • 5 min read

More on Politics

Trump's pick for Energy Secretary spells very bad news for US climate policy
Politics

Trump's pick for Energy Secretary spells very bad news for US climate policy

Fracking firm CEO Chris Wright has been nominated to lead the US Department of Energy, and his climate sceptic views do not augur well, writes Andrew Warren

Andrew Warren
clock 14 January 2025 • 4 min read
What can the UK green economy expect in 2025?
Politics

What can the UK green economy expect in 2025?

From revamped net zero strategies to potentially historic electricity market reforms, the UK green economy is embarking on a hugely significant 12 months

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 January 2025 • 10 min read
Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List
Politics

Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

CEOs, politicians, civil servants, and green campaigners among those honoured for services to business and the environment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 31 December 2024 • 4 min read