Shifting to a plant-based food system can power progress towards climate goals at a relatively low cost

clock • 3 min read

Plant-rich food systems are an untapped climate solution that could catalyse significant emissions reductions, writes Tilt Collective's Sarah Lake

What we eat today is radically different than what we ate just two generations ago. And what looks most different about our plates today? Meat. Today the average person in the UK eats twice as much meat...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

British Airways becomes 'UK's largest' carbon removals buyer after landing $11m deal

23 September 2024 • 3 min read
02

Study: Plant-rich food systems could yield five-times the climate impact than green energy projects

23 September 2024 • 3 min read
03

Study: Selling electricity back to the grid could save EV drivers £320 a year by 2030

23 September 2024 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Stocktake 2024: Integrity of subnational climate pledges 'critical' to global net zero goals

23 September 2024 • 6 min read
05

UK heat pump market on track for 'best year ever'

20 September 2024 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Shifting to a plant-based food system can power progress towards climate goals at a relatively low cost
Climate change

Shifting to a plant-based food system can power progress towards climate goals at a relatively low cost

Plant-rich food systems are an untapped climate solution that could catalyse significant emissions reductions, writes Tilt Collective's Sarah Lake

Sarah Lake, Tilt Collective
clock 23 September 2024 • 3 min read
Study: Plant-rich food systems could yield five-times the climate impact than green energy projects
Climate change

Study: Plant-rich food systems could yield five-times the climate impact than green energy projects

Shifting to a plant-rich food system represents 'spectacular pay-off' as climate benefits per dollar far outstrip those on offer from renewables and EV projects, a new study claims

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 September 2024 • 3 min read
Net Zero Stocktake 2024: Integrity of subnational climate pledges 'critical' to global net zero goals
Climate change

Net Zero Stocktake 2024: Integrity of subnational climate pledges 'critical' to global net zero goals

'Chain-link' between city, regional, and corporate net zero targets must focus on building integrity in support of national climate goals

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 23 September 2024 • 6 min read