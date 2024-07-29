Let me introduce your new development partner: Nature

clock • 4 min read

As nature increasingly influences design and construction, businesses can leverage green policies to steer real estate development, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

There's a new stakeholder in the development of business real estate. it Is demanding, growing in influence and offers little room for negotiation. It is nature itself. In big corporations, nature...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Biggest budget yet': Government announces record £1.5bn for CfD clean energy auction

31 July 2024 • 7 min read
02

Science Based Targets: Review finds 'mixed' evidence on effectiveness of carbon offsets

30 July 2024 • 8 min read
03

'Ripe for rewilding': Nattergal to restore 'largely ecologically degraded' Essex farm

31 July 2024 • 4 min read
04

'Nature is dying': Government orders 'rapid review' of statutory environmental targets

30 July 2024 • 5 min read
05

'Grey belt': Government unveils 'green belt' reforms in bid to boost housebuilding

30 July 2024 • 6 min read

More on Biodiversity

What can early human farmers teach us about rewilding today?
Biodiversity

What can early human farmers teach us about rewilding today?

The very first farmers hundreds of thousands of years ago often made landscapes even more biodiverse, which may offer lessons for rewilding efforts today, argue Jonathan D. Gordon and Brennen Fagan from the University of York

Jonathan D. Gordon and Brennen Fagan, University of York
clock 29 July 2024 • 5 min read
Let me introduce your new development partner: Nature
Biodiversity

Let me introduce your new development partner: Nature

As nature increasingly influences design and construction, businesses can leverage green policies to steer real estate development, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

Robert Spencer, AECOM
clock 29 July 2024 • 4 min read
Wilder Connections: Lincolnshire nature access and restoration drive wins £1.9m National Lottery funding
Biodiversity

Wilder Connections: Lincolnshire nature access and restoration drive wins £1.9m National Lottery funding

National Lottery-backed scheme to offer poorer and marginalised groups 'cascade of benefits' from wellbeing, education and training in nature

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 July 2024 • 4 min read