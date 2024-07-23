Good corporate citizens take responsibility for the conduct of their suppliers

clock • 5 min read
Good corporate citizens take responsibility for the conduct of their suppliers

Being ethical and upstanding in business dealings is no longer enough - firms have a shared responsibility to uphold human rights across their supply chains, writes UN Global Compact's Sanda Ojiambo

Most CEOs state that ensuring human rights are respected and promoted all through their supply chains is a huge challenge when their supply chains span continents and involve countless players. Now,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Beyond net zero: Future-proofing infrastructure investment for large energy consumers

23 July 2024 • 5 min read
02

Partner Insight: How hard is it to deliver a Net Zero Neighbourhood?

23 July 2024 • 1 min read
03

Study: Reforestation '10 times more cost effective' for climate than previously thought

24 July 2024 • 3 min read
04

'Superpower': Report argues UK's National Parks could become 'landscape-scale' carbon sinks

25 July 2024 • 4 min read
05

Kraken teams up with SolarEdge to expand smart home energy offering

26 July 2024 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

H&M, Zalando and Arc'teryx ask how to 'make money without making more clothes'
Supply chain

H&M, Zalando and Arc'teryx ask how to 'make money without making more clothes'

Eight fashion brands have banded together to form The Fashion ReModel, a project that hopes to create a $700bn market for reuse and recycled clothes.

Elsa Wenzel, Greenbiz
clock 26 July 2024 • 6 min read
'Battery minerals are not the new oil': Report predicts peak virgin mineral demand for batteries in mid-2030s
Supply chain

'Battery minerals are not the new oil': Report predicts peak virgin mineral demand for batteries in mid-2030s

Rocky Mountain Institute details steps towards a fully circular battery minerals and metals by 2050 worldwide

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 July 2024 • 4 min read
Good corporate citizens take responsibility for the conduct of their suppliers
Supply chain

Good corporate citizens take responsibility for the conduct of their suppliers

Being ethical and upstanding in business dealings is no longer enough - firms have a shared responsibility to uphold human rights across their supply chains, writes UN Global Compact's Sanda Ojiambo

Sanda Ojambo, UN Global Compact
clock 23 July 2024 • 5 min read