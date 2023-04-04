Water security should never be an afterthought

clock • 5 min read

Water is the lifeblood of business, but private sector investment in the natural resource is falling woefully short of levels required, writes Kate Hughes

I have worked on climate change for a long time and have seen discussions on climate resilience focus on a range of topics from avoiding deforestation or improving food security, to better urban design...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Heat pumps could slash UK buildings' energy demand by 40 per cent

03 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

Flurry of green hydrogen projects move forward in Scotland and Wales

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Wind farms provided almost a quarter of Britain's electricity during record-breaking 2022

03 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

'Inaction is not an option': EY warns only fraction of FTSE 100 firms have 'credible' net zero strategies in place

03 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Climate change

Uninhabited houses close to eroding coastline at Birling Gap in Sussex UK | Credit: iStock
Climate change

How to end a 'decade of failure' on climate adaptation: Five key lessons for the UK

The Climate Change Committee has once again excoriated the government over its failure to contend with adapting to worsening climate impacts - here are five key takeaways from its latest report

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 29 March 2023 • 16 min read
Image by Brian Merrill
Climate change

'Bomb' disposal: Global population could peak below nine billion in 2050s

World's population could peak significantly lower than 'population bomb' estimates from the likes of the UN, new analysis suggests

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 March 2023 • 3 min read
Swiss Re reveals global cost of climate impacts as losses from natural disasters top $275bn
Climate change

Swiss Re reveals global cost of climate impacts as losses from natural disasters top $275bn

Insurer warns industry's insured losses from natural disasters topped $100bn for the second year in a row

Amber Rolt
clock 22 March 2023 • 3 min read