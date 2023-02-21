'We need sustainable food production': Keir Starmer's speech to NFU Conference in full

clock • 17 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The Labour leader today set out his pitch to farmers, promising to push forward with green subsidy reforms but ensure they work for the farming industry

Thank you, Minette, and thank you Conference. It's great to be here with you again. I have to say, when I'm asked to come to an NFU event, I never quite imagine a venue like this. I imagine in my head...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

20 February 2023 • 6 min read
02

NatWest's Alison Rose appointed co-chair of new Energy Efficiency Taskforce

20 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

What Jeremy Leggett did next: The British solar pioneer turning his hand to 'ethically profitable' rewilding

21 February 2023 • 17 min read
04

UK EV charging network enjoys dual investment boost

21 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

GeoPura celebrates £36m green hydrogen investment boost

21 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Policy

Thérèse Coffey demands water companies draw up sewage action plans

Environment Secretary considering introducing larger fines and more immediate penalties for water firms that fail to stop raw sewage spilling into waterways

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 February 2023 • 2 min read
Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'
Policy

Grant Shapps hints at action on nuclear and renewables in pursuit of 'cheapest energy in Europe'

As renewables industry calls for a renewed push to retain UK clean energy leadership, the new Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary indicates plans are afoot for new nuclear projects, strengthened offshore wind goals, and a solar rooftop boom

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 February 2023 • 6 min read
A boulder in the path of climate progress
Policy

A boulder in the path of climate progress

We shouldn't underestimate the continued destructive force of the US Chamber of Commerce’s influence on climate policy

Bill Weihl, GreenBiz.com
clock 17 February 2023 • 4 min read