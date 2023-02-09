Could the UK's £70bn green industrial revolution be outpaced overseas?

Britain is at risk of being left behind in the race to become a leader in low-carbon hydrogen, EV manufacturing and green steel markets, writes ECIU's Jess Ralston
Britain's green businesses are not only the route to net zero, could they also hold the key to economic recovery, future growth and the revival of industrial heartlands? Renewable energy generation,...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial