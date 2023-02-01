What to do about awkward climate conversations

clock • 5 min read

Conversations about climate change can be difficult, whether in a business, social or family setting. Dave Powell offers his take on how to get the most out of them

I've recently been running some workshops for grassroots climate campaigners about what to do about those climate conversations that leave you feeling frustrated or dejected. I thought a lot of what I've...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Rare breakthrough: UK scientists serve up 'world first' cultivated meat steak

01 February 2023 • 3 min read
02

'We need every tool in the box': Carbon credit firms defend Voluntary Carbon Market

31 January 2023 • 3 min read
03

EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost Europe's clean tech competitiveness

01 February 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Chronically underfunded and overlooked': CCC slams government's climate adaptation efforts, again

01 February 2023 • 6 min read
05

Environmental Improvement Plan: Six key takeaways

01 February 2023 • 19 min read

More on Climate change

'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight
Climate change

'Perilously close': Doomsday Clock hits 90 seconds to midnight

Mounting dangers 'largely but not exclusively' triggered by war in Ukraine have prompted The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to move its Doomsday Clock forward by 10 seconds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 January 2023 • 2 min read
COP28 President Al-Jaber speaks at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum on 14 January | Credit: Atlantic Council
Climate change

'COP of action': COP28 President calls for tripling of renewables capacity by 2030

COP28 President hints at UAE's priorities for Summit in maiden speech, as core principles for controversial plan to use voluntary carbon markets to bankroll energy transition are unveiled

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 16 January 2023 • 7 min read
Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050
Climate change

Study: Global green economy could be worth $10.3tr by 2050

Green industries could be worth roughly five per cent of global GDP by 2050, according to a new study

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 January 2023 • 2 min read