Tracking the transformations needed for a more equitable world

5 min read

Tackling the climate and nature crises requires a rethink of widely-held assumptions about development, prosperity and economics, writes the Global Institute for Tomorrow's Chandran Nair

What are the transformations and trade-offs that will be needed in a resource-constrained 21st century to reverse our supercharged self-destructive trajectory? This is the existential question of our...

More on Politics

Alok Sharma addresses MPs on 25 October
Climate change

Alok Sharma: UK must 'explain and demonstrate' how new oil and gas drilling aligns with net zero

COP26 President also argues ramping up clean energy investment and insulating homes should be top priorities for Rishi Sunak as Britain's new Prime Minister

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 October 2022 • 5 min read
United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland | Credit: iStock
Climate change

'Disappointing': World on track for 2.5C warming under national 2030 climate plans, UN warns

UN analysis of 2030 emissions targets reveals countries have largely failed to resubmit climate plans aligned with 1.5C goal

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 October 2022 • 8 min read
Credit: Lauren Hurley / No 10 Downing Street
Politics

Rishi Sunak promises to protect the environment as PM as new cabinet takes shape

New Prime Minister promises to place Conservative 2019 manifesto at heart of his administration as Grant Shapps replaces Jacob Rees-Mogg at BEIS

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 October 2022 • 8 min read