Hundreds of firms demand mandatory nature risk disclosure rules ahead of COP15 talks

All large businesses and financial institutions should be made to assess and disclose their impacts and dependencies on biodiversity by 2030 in a bid to help halt and reverse nature loss.

That is the urgent call today from more than 330 businesses and financial institutions worldwide, which argue that such requirements should be made mandatory as part of a global treaty to halt and reverse nature loss, over which there hopes of an agreement being reached at the upcoming UN biodiversity summit in December.

The global coalition of businesses - including Aviva Investors, BNP Paribas, Danone and HSK, among others - represents combined revenues of more than $1.5tr across 56 countries worldwide.

In a joint statement released today, they argued the recommended mandatory requirements, which they have labelled Target 15, should be adopted by world leaders as part of the proposed CBD Global Biodiversity Framework treaty at the COP15 summit in Montreal in December.

The statement - which has been coordinated by the Business for Nature coalition initiative - also warns that it is "economically short-sighted" for governments, businesses, and financial institutions to not be aware of their impacts and dependencies on nature.

Eva Zabey, executive director for Business for Nature, said today's statement from businesses sent a "clear message" to governments ahead of COP15. "They are calling for stronger rules to make it mandatory for large companies to assess and disclose their impacts and dependencies on nature," she said. "This is an essential first step. Without this information, we are flying blind into extinction. Frameworks being developed now will support this transition, and companies stand ready to transform their businesses."

The statement outlines a number of voluntary actions which signatories are currently taking to address nature loss in their businesses and supply chains, such as assessing their impacts and dependencies on nature, disclosing material nature-related information, and transforming their business strategies to protect and restore natural ecosystems.

It also cites estimates from the World Economic Forum that shifting to a nature positive economy could create as many as 400 million jobs as well as an annual business value of $10tr by 2030.

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors, said that the Target 15 recommendations were urgently needed as the current rate of global economic activity is more than the planet can cope with.

"If nature was a current account, then we would be heavily overdrawn," he said. "This is bad for the environment, and bad for long term growth. Target 15 at COP15 provides an opportunity to address runaway biodiversity loss and create a positive feedback loop of policy and business action."

The World Economic Forum has warned that two-thirds of the world's most critical economic risks are related to nature loss, yet new research from non-profit CDP today - published to coincide with the joint Target 15 statement from businesses - has found that companies are still failing to disclose their nature-related risks at the scale and pace required.

The CDP data indicates businesses continue to "forge ahead" with climate disclosure, with more than 180,000 companies disclosing climate change data through CDP in 2022. That amounts to a 42 per cent increase in climate disclosures in 2021, which CDP said was the highest annual increase in almost a decade.

However, the data also shows that corporate nature risk disclosures still lag far behind, with just 1,000 companies disclosing data on forests over the past year, albeit marking a 20.5 per cent increase on 2021. It also showed that almost 4,000 companies disclosed water security data through CDP in 2022, which reflects a 16 per cent increase on the 2021 data.

The report - published by CDP alongside Business for Nature and the Capital Coalition - also warned that a lack of data meant that businesses were more likely to make inefficient and ineffective decisions, and in some cases could even be damaging to shareholder value as well as the value of the natural world and the communities that depend on it.

But it argued that if assessment and disclosure of nature risks were made mandatory, it would help to create fairer competition for businesses, increase accountability, and engage investors and consumers. Moreover, it argued doing so would help support SMEs to minimise their nature dependencies through supply chains as well as help to ensure the rights of Indigenous Peoples' and local communities.

Nicolette Bartlett, chief impact officer at CDP, said that while it was positive to see that more companies were disclosing data on forests and water security, corporate action on nature continues to lag behind that on climate. Yet both climate and nature risks are deeply interconnected, she emphasised.

"At present, too many companies are blind not only to the material risks they face, but ignorant to the opportunities associated with protecting and restoring nature," she warned.