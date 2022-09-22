Survey: Only a fifth of asset managers have credible net zero plan in place

James Baxter-Derrington
XPS Pensions Group survey reveals surge in number of asset managers setting net zero goals, but that credible plans for decarbonising portfolios lag behind

Growing numbers of asset managers have  pledged to achieve net zero emissions across their investment portfolios by 2050, yet only around a fifth have set out credible plans to get there, the results of a survey suggest.

Carried out by XPS Pensions Group, the survey took in the views of 63 asset managers to understand their current approach towards incorporating ESG (environmental, social and governance) and climate change risk into their business decisions.

The Investment Fund ESG Rating Review 2022 survey revealed a significant rise in the number of fund management groups pledging to become net zero by 2050, with 81 per cent now having such a commitment in place versus only 41 per cent the previous year.

Yet the survey results, published yesterday, also show that just 22 per cent of respondents have set out credible plans to support their commitments.

Progress on integrating ESG into investment approaches also appears to have been stymied, with 24 per cent scoring the top 'Green' ESG rating on XPS's proprietary "traffic light" rating system - up from 23 per cent in the previous year's survey.

Meanwhile, 31 per cent of asset managers could not provide examples of how ESG has been integrated into their funds, raising concerns over whether ESG practices are actually being applied.

Alternative asset classes continue to lag behind, particularly in terms of stewardship and engagement while coverage of climate data is limited. This also raises questions over whether sufficient focus is being given to ESG and climate change in these funds, according to the pensions consultancy.

"Despite the emergence of anti-ESG sentiment in the last year, it remains our view that integrating consideration of ESG factors into investment decisions is a critical part of sustainable, long-term investment practice," said Alex Quant, head of ESG research at XPS Pensions Group.

"We appreciate that a lot of effort is being spent in this area across the investment management industry, however, it is clear that there remain areas for improvement particularly around considering climate change and reporting back to stakeholders on ESG outcomes."

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington

