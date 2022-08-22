The next Prime Minister is sleepwalking into a winter gas crisis

clock • 5 min read

A Great British energy efficiency plan would be an electoral, environmental and economic win for the UK’s new government, writes the ECIU’s Jess Ralston

Only those living under a rock can have missed the latest furore on energy bills. Until at least 2024, all estimates show that sky-high bills of above £3,000 are here to stay. The next Prime Minister...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

How serious are the supply chain issues buffeting the offshore wind sector?

16 August 2022 • 9 min read
02

Octopus Energy expands discounted 'Fan Club' tariff to households near West Yorkshire wind turbine

18 August 2022 • 3 min read
03

'Future energy super basins': Study reveals how only half of world's oil and gas regions are well-placed for energy transition

18 August 2022 • 4 min read
04

'Major turning point': Octopus Energy and National Grid ESO hail V2G tech milestone

22 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'The opposite is true': Solar industry rubbishes claims it poses threat to UK farmland

19 August 2022 • 7 min read

More on Energy

The book warns that directionless economic growth is destroying societies and the planet | Credit: iStock
Policy

'We need a new paradigm': Can the world ditch 'directionless' growth for a fairer, net zero economy?

A 'giant leap' in economic thinking is needed to stave off climate and societal catastrophe, according to a group of leading experts

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 August 2022 • 7 min read
Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive
Policy

Government again rejects calls for energy-saving drive

Government insists energy use remains a 'decision for individuals', as accused Liz Truss of having 'sewage on her hands' over water quality spending cuts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 August 2022 • 4 min read
Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric
Energy

In the era of Electricity 4.0, businesses must strategise, digitise, decarbonise

Industry Voice: An electric and digital world is key to a sustainable and resilient future, explain's Schneider Electric's UK & I zone president Kelly Becker

Kelly Becker, Schneider Electric
clock 23 August 2022 • 5 min read