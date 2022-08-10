Net zero is under threat from division and defeatism - climate progressives must take heed

clock • 3 min read

Advocates should talk about net zero more, not less, to avoid climate falling headfirst into a destructive culture war, argues Daniel Newport from the Tony Blair Institute

While the Tory leadership race has moved on from its early flirtation with net zero scepticism, recent debates seem to have spent more time on clothes than climate change. After record temperatures...

More on Politics

CBI urges government to end 'power vacuum', fast track wind farm approvals
Politics

CBI Director-General joins chorus of voices urging government to act now to tackle looming economic and energy crisis

James Murray
James Murray
clock 10 August 2022 • 5 min read
The Race Bank offshore wind farm / Credit: Ørsted
Policy

How the net zero sceptics' medieval arguments are being overwhelmed by a very modern reality

Critics of the net zero transition are trying to blame it for the UK's economic woes, but their arguments are looking increasingly detached from the modern world

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 August 2022 • 14 min read
Lib Dems call for 'energy furlough scheme'
Politics

Lib Dems urge government to cancel looming energy price cap increase, as latest projections suggest average household bills could top £4,000 from January

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 August 2022 • 4 min read