Energy efficiency has become a major political issue again, after decades of neglect

As the price of energy skyrockets, it is time for Britain's political leaders to finally take action to eliminate fuel poverty, writes British Energy Efficiency Federation's Andrew Warren

We already have a serious fuel poverty crisis, even before fuel prices increase yet again this autumn by as much as third. It is an impending catastrophe that is apparently being wilfully ignored by those...

