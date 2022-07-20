The story of how Britain's energy transition could unfold, told in 10 charts

What could the UK's energy system look like in 2050, once offshore wind energy is the backbone of the electricity grid, fossil fuel vehicles are increasingly scarce, hydrogen fuel has gone from vision to reality, and energy efficiency is an everyday consideration for families and businesses alike?

National Grid Electricity System Operator has spent more than a year crunching numbers to offer a realistic assessment of how the next few decades might pan out, and earlier this week Britain's electricity system operator published the results of its latest Future Energy Scenarios exercise, setting out four scenarios for how the decarbonisation of the UK's energy system could evolve over the next 30 years.

The most ambitious scenario - which ESO has dubbed 'Leading the Way' - would see the UK decarbonise its energy system by 2047, three years ahead of its 2050 net zero deadline, as the move away from fossil fuel cars and boilers gathers pace and energy efficiency and grid flexibility becomes the norm. Meanwhile, the least progressive pathway explored in the report, which has been renamed as 'Falling Short' to hammer home its undesirability, would see the energy system fail to reach net zero by 2050, instead cutting emissions to 80 per cent of 1990 levels by mid-century.

The final two scenarios explored in the report are designed to compare and contrast different approaches to reaching net zero. A System Transformation scenario sets out how the UK could achieve net zero by 2050 by rolling out hydrogen for heating and ramping up supply-side flexibility, whereas the Consumer Transformation pathway is founded on a concerted push to encourage consumers to change their behaviours to conserve and optimise energy, as electrified heating is rolled out across the country.

But regardless of the approach, the key takeaway from the report, according to the ESO, is that net zero is highly achievable by 2050, if partners across the energy supply chain and government work together to drive behaviour change, prioritise flexibility and energy efficiency, and advance a whole-systems approach to energy infrastructure investment and decarbonisation.

The 237-page report is dense and it has landed during the hottest week on record and in the midst of a Conservative leadership race. So, we've pulled out 10 of the most enlightening charts from the report that paint a picture of what experts believe could be in store for the UK's energy system.

Net zero can be achieved across the energy system before 2050

The most attention-grabbing piece of analysis in the FES report is that the UK could meet its net zero target three years early across its enegy system, delivering on the goal by 2047.

From 2047 onwards, the energy system could then become net negative, absorbing more emissions than it produces through a mix of carbon capture technologies and solutions, which operate on both a standalone basis and while attached to power stations.

The electricity system operator calculates that under its Leading the Way scenario, the energy system could be achieving annual net negative emissions of 30Mt by 2050 annually from 2047 onwards. These emissions reductions could then be used to neutralise the residual emissions of sectors where decarbonisation remains technologically or financially challenging.

The other two net zero scenarios included in the report - Consumer Transformation and System Transformation - also meet all of the UK's carbon budgets, including the sixth carbon budget which covers the five-year period from 2033 to 2037.

Only the ESO's least ambitious scenario - Falling Short - fails to reach net zero. However, it is worth noting that the emissions reductions achieved in this low-ambition scenario - 80 per cent reduction on emissions on 1990 levels - equates to the UK's emission target prior to net zero being legislated in 2019. The ESO hailed this as evidence of just how far decarbonisation ambition and technical feasibility had progressed in recent years.

Systems thinking is critical to delivering a low-carbon economy

Technically, National Grid ESO's remit is "networked energy" - the electricity, natural gas and future hydrogen networks that share a grid network and are considered part of one overarching system. But the report stresses the policy response to delivering a decarbonised energy system must take a broad view of energy and the linkages between sectors in order to be effective and efficient. Shifts in energy supply and demand consumed outside of energy networks - for instance, the fuel that powers aviation, shipping, and internal combustion engine (ICE) cars and trucks - inevitably have a knock-on effect on networked energy demand, and on the UK's emissions.

As such, the ESO has urged policymakers to take a "whole economy view" to decarbonisation that not only factors in the UK's entire energy system, but also how the decarbonisation of heat, power, industry, and transport interacts with the low-carbon transformation of other energy-intensive sectors, such as agriculture, forestry, waste, and livestock. After all, it notes, these sectors may well end up relying on 'negative emissions' produced by the energy system to compensate for their residual emisisons.

"Strategic coordination and whole system thinking" is required when it comes to investing in infrastructure that can deliver net zero, ESO has warned, arguing there is a risk of unmanageable network constraints and potential curtailment of the grid if policymakers fail to look at the bigger picture.

British citizens are at the mercy of the global price of gas

The economic case for decarbonisation of the energy system has grown rapidly in recent months, as gas prices have soared to record levels in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting geopolitical turbulence, pushing up the price of wholesale electricity and gas across the UK.

ESO's report details how day-ahead wholesale gas prices have shot up from an average of around 50p per therm (1.7 p/kWh) across the previous five years to between 200-500p/therm (6-17p/kWh) between January and April 2022.

While prices have fallen since April as lower gas demand in the summer months coincided with high levels of LNG gas deliveries to Britain, ESO has warned the winter will see prices soar once again to 200p/therm.

ESO has noted the rising pressure on consumer bills cements the case for decarbonisation solutions that can wean the UK off fossil gas, which still provides 79 per cent of UK residents space and water heating needs, whilst growing the appeal of insulation and other technologies that reduce gas demand.

With gas generation now estimated to be more than four times more expensive than renewables, and twice as expensive as nuclear power, there is a growing case for reform of the UK's marginal pricing system, which sees all electricity generators get the same price for the power they are selling, with the price set by the cost of the most expensive megawatt. The government has pledged to explore options for reform as part of the Review of Electricity Market Arrangements, launched yesterday.

Residential energy use today | Credit: National Grid ESO

Not all regions will decarbonise in the same way...

Much of the focus of updating the electricity grid has been on ensuring it is ready to move away from baseload power and accommodate the ups and downs of weather-variable, intermittent clean energy generation.

But the FES report stresses there is another type of variability than planners must take into account as clean energy generators continue to push fossil fuels off the UK's grid. It stresses that the roll out of clean energy generation will be far from equal across its regions, and this will impact the decarbonisation solutions available to businesses and consumers. "Different parts of Great Britain might decarbonise in different ways and at different rates, and so the options available for consumers to decarbonise will vary in different regions of the country," the report notes.

Setting out a more detailed breakdown of how the energy transition will pan out in the UK's regions than in previous editions, this year's report notes that certain parts of the UK - for instance, the windswept and sparsely populated Scottish Highlands - are set to become net generators of energy over the coming years, as more wind and solar power comes online. On the other hand, regions with larger populations, less space for clean energy generation and subject to an effective ban on onshore wind - for instance London and its environs - are to become net drags on the energy grid. The ESO predicts that by 2030, 158TWh of energy will need to be shuttled from areas of high generation to areas of high demand, nearly three times the levels of energy flow seen in 2021.

...And that means resisting a 'one-size fits all' approach to decarbonisation

The energy system operator said the regional breakdowns included in this year's FES highlighted the case for industry and policymakers to avoid a centralised, 'one size fits all' approach to the decarbonisation of residential heat and transport, as well as the need to reform the energy market so it can provide dynamic, real-time location signals that would help electricity networks optimise dispatch and help inform decisions on where to install more flexible capacity.

This message is cemented in its assumptions for how the UK's clean heating roll out could pan out. The 'Leading the Way' high ambition scenario in the report notes the roll out of hydrogen boilers should be limited to areas where there is proximity to production of the low-carbon fuel, because the associated costs of network upgrades to transport the hydrogen from further away would become prohibitive.

In a blow to those parts of the gas industry that have been advocating for a wholesale transition to hydrogen-powered boilers, the ESO has predicted that in a high-ambition scenario, heat pumps would dominate clean heat installations through to 2035. The majority of heat pump installations are set to be air source heat pumps (ASHP on the chart below), with ground source heat pumps (GSHP) making up a much smaller share due to their higher capital costs.

But the report warns the current incentives for heat pumps are "insufficient" to drive takeup of the clean heating technology to meet the government target for 600,000 annual installations by 2028, up from around 60,000 today. While costs will fall, measures beyond the £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which launched last Spring, will be required, the report argues.

Flexibility is a critical piece of the net zero transition

As baseload gas power becomes increasingly marginal on the grid, government must work together with industry to deliver a range of solutions designed to store energy for times of high demand or low supply so as to ensure less clean energy generation is wasted.

Flexibility is also critical to ensuring the power system can take into account new variability trends that come hand in hand with the electrification of heat and transport, for instance the rush to charge electric vehicles (EVs) prior to a bank holiday.

As the chart above shows, the majority of flexibility on the UK's grid is currently supplied by fossil fuel generators - gas and oil. This reliance must be drastically reduced if the UK is to meet its climate targets, with the ESO predicting that flexibility in 2050 is set to include a mix of demand- and supply-side solutions, from vehicle to grid technologies through to BECCS, fossil gas with CCUS, and hydrogen power plants.

BECCS is key to delivering net zero

Breakdown of negative emissions technology deployment in Leading the Way scenario | National Grid ESO

Echoing the conclusions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and UK' Climate Change Committee (CCC), the ESO does not envisage a future where net zero can be reached without significant investment in negative emissions technologies.

Across all three net zero scenarios included in the analysis, negative emissions technologies play a part in neutralising the remaining emissions from the UK's energy system. However, only the Leading the Way scenario earmarks a role for nascent direct air carbon capture and storage (DACCS) technologies, with the other two scenarios leaning on bioenergy and carbon capture and storage (BECCS) projects. Land use, land use-change and forestry (LULUCF) negative emissions solutions also play a role in all three scenarios, although feature most heavily in the 'Leading the Way' pathway.

The ESO said it had earmarked a lesser role for BECCS in its most ambitious scenario because there were "important considerations" to take into account around the scale of deployment of bioenergy, pointing to concerns about land use trade-offs, carbon accounting, and the sustainability of feedstocks.

BECCS has attracted significant criticism from some environmental campaigners over the years, who have criticised plans to use government subsidies to transform the Drax Power Station into the world's largest bioenergy and carbon capture and storage facility. They have argued taxpayer funds are better used on cheaper technologies with a more proven record of decarbonisation, such as wind and solar, noting there is a major risk the Drax project will not deliver negative emissions at the scale or timeframe promised, due to the carbon emissions generated from harvesting and burning wood.

But energy and climate modellers have warned there is no way the world can meet its climate goals without significant investments in negative emissions technology - a conclusion reflected by the ESO - and BECCS developers such as Drax argue that the combination of sustainable feedstocks and proven CCS technologies means it is possible to harness biomass power to deliver negative emissions.

And for the real energy geeks…

The FES has produced extensive energy flow diagrams setting out what the energy system could look like by 2035, the year the government has pledged to deliver a net zero emission power system.

The low ambition, 'Falling Short' scenario sees a continued reliance on fossil gas and oil for certain parts of the economy, despite a general shift towards electrification of heat and transport.

The embrace of more ambitious policies to drive decarbonisation assumed by the ESO's 'Leading the Way' pathway, on the other hand, would see a significantly smaller role for fossil fuels in the UK's energy system, and a far greater emphasis on electrification. Investors concerned about stranded assets in the fossil fuel industry should take note.

The 2035 energy flow diagram for the 'Falling Short' scenario. All figures TWh. | Credit: National Grid ESO

The 2035 energy flow diagram for the 'Leading the Way' scenario. All figures TWh. | Credit: National Grid ESO