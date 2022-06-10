We need to protect climate diplomacy from discursive statecraft

The UK must use its influence to ensure the drive to net zero also catalyses progress towards national security goals, argues the Council of Geostrategy's Will Young
At the 1992 Rio Summit on climate change, the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities (CBDR) was established. CBDR ensures that historically large emitters, typically countries that began...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial