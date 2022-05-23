Measure climate impact over a decade, not a century

clock • 4 min read

Slashing methane emissions is the closest thing the world has to a silver bullet for rapid climate action, writes former Greenpeace CEO Paul Gilding

The IPCC could not be clearer: action on climate change is a 'now or never' task. We have less than 10 years to get the job done. Within this timeframe, the science tells us it is methane reduction...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
04

The heat is on: Netherlands set to ban fossil fuel boilers from 2026

18 May 2022 • 4 min read
05

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read

More on Climate change

Not so moral money?
Risk

Not so moral money?

Stuart Kirk's insistence investors do not need to worry about climate risk fundamentally misunderstands both climate change and risk

James Murray
James Murray
clock 20 May 2022 • 11 min read
HSBC headquarters, London | Credit: HSBC
Risk

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

Experts slam 'totally bizarre' analysis that rejected the idea investors should worry about climate risks

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 20 May 2022 • 3 min read
Net Zero Festival 2022: Reserve your place now
Management

Net Zero Festival 2022: Reserve your place now

The Net Zero Festival is due to take place in London on 28-29 September and live online on 4 October - and you can now secure your place at the must-attend event

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 May 2022 • 2 min read