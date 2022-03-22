Now is no time for leaders to turn inward

The current crisis is likely to see a rapid shift in much needed energy investments in rich countries, but sadly there is little evidence those countries will look outwards with their capital, writes Ed King of the European Climate Foundation
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is a worried man. "We must tell it like it is," the Portuguese told an event hosted by The Economist on Monday, pointing to the bleak maths around emission trajectories...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial