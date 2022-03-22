Reports: Downing Street considering toll road network as EV switch threatens fuel duty revenues

Plans to help plug the looming hole in government revenues from fuel duty as motorists switch to electric cars over the coming decade are now being discussed in Downing Street ahead of tomorrow's Spring Statement, according to reports.

Ministers are reportedly considering proposals for a nationwide network of toll roads to help combat the sharp reduction in fuel duty revenues that is anticipated as more motorists switch from petrol and diesel to electric vehicles (EVs).

The proposed move would address an issue long highlighted by climate policy experts, including the Climate Change Committee (CCC), and suggests there are growing concerns in the Treasury around the need to address falling fuel duty revenues as the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars nears.

With Chancellor Rishi is set to deliver his Spring Statement to Parliament tomorrow he is under significant pressure to provide support for homes and businesses facing surging energy costs, while also helping to reduce the UK's reliance on Russian oil and gas.

Among various potential measures expected tomorrow, Sunak is reportedly considering a cut to fuel duty for the first time in more than a decade in order to ease the burden of rising petrol pump prices. However, a number of economists, including experts at the New Economics Foundation think tank, have warned such a move would disproportionately benefit wealthier households that are more likely to own cars, more likely to drive larger cars, and more likely to travel long distances.

But longer term, the government is now also exploring the potential to establish road charging schemes, such as an expanded network of toll roads, according to The Times.

The newspaper quotes a source as saying that the toll road idea is "definitely being taken very seriously in Downing Street" and that the Ukraine crisis and surging costs of petrol at present "now make it more urgent".

At present, the only major toll road in Britain is on the M6 in the West Midlands, which on weekdays costs £7.10 for cars and £12.90 for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), according to the newspaper.

However, the source added that "there is no work being done on specific options at this stage".

Concerns have long been raised about the looming loss of government fuel duty revenue when most cars on the road are powered by electricity, rather than via the petrol pump, and with EV sales continuing to enjoy exponential growth such concerns have become more acute.

Last month MPs on Parliament's Transport Committee urged the government to act quickly to address the issue, which it warned could lead to a £35bn black hole in the Treasury's coffers each year - roughly the sum which fuel duty is estimated to raise.

Huw Merriman, chair of the Transport Committee, said at the time that there was a need for "an honest conversation on motoring taxes", and that innovative new technology could help to build a road pricing system that prices up journeys based on the amount of road and type or vehicle used.