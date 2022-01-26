Flood resilience requires more than concrete walls

Research shows ensuring businesses and communities know what local flood risks they face can boost resilience, writes Sara Mehryar at LSE's Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
When it comes to bolstering community resilience in flood-prone communities, building public awareness is at least as important as flood defences. New research, based on interviews and mind mapping of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial