Buildings and construction make up a major chunk of CO2 - a more circular approach is needed

Better design and reuse of buildings are crucial to cutting their carbon impact, writes Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Tansy Robertson-Fall
Solving the climate crisis may be increasingly at the forefront of government, business, industry, and NGO minds, but there remains a disconnect between this and the way the built environment, and the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial