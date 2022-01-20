Buildings and construction make up a major chunk of CO2 - a more circular approach is needed

clock • 5 min read

Better design and reuse of buildings are crucial to cutting their carbon impact, writes Ellen MacArthur Foundation's Tansy Robertson-Fall

Solving the climate crisis may be increasingly at the forefront of government, business, industry, and NGO minds, but there remains a disconnect between this and the way the built environment, and the...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Volvo Trucks boosts range of electric trucks by 85 per cent

14 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Start of a new era': Scotwind leases hailed as one the 'biggest ever steps towards net zero'

17 January 2022 • 5 min read
03

SSE snaps up first UK solar project

20 January 2022 • 1 min read
04

How green hydrogen could completely reshape the global energy map

17 January 2022 • 10 min read
05

Apocalypse maybe: Forget the worst case climate scenarios, the official government risk assessment is plenty scary enough

18 January 2022 • 8 min read

More on Buildings

Science Based Targets Initiative backs new real estate decarbonisation push
Buildings

Science Based Targets Initiative backs new real estate decarbonisation push

SBTi teams up with Carbon Risk Real Estate Monitor initiative to develop fully aligned 1.5C decarbonisation pathways for the real estate sector.

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 January 2022 • 2 min read
Artificial gardens in Singapore | Credit: iStock
Buildings

Report: Almost $31tr in global GDP at risk of disruption from nature-loss in cities

Action to restore and enhance nature, green space, and biodiversity in urban areas should be a 'foremost priority', World Economic Forum warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 January 2022 • 3 min read
The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022
Marketing

The BusinessGreen Leaders Awards are back for 2022

You can now enter the UK's largest and most prestigious green business awards, which is set to return this June

BusinessGreen
clock 18 January 2022 • 2 min read