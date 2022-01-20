'As organisations develop, different skills are needed': Trewin Restorick to step down as CEO of Hubbub

Trewin Restorick has this morning announced he is to step down as CEO of Hubbub, the environmental behaviour change charity he co-founded in 2014.

In his near eight-year tenure at the helm of Hubbub, Restorick has overseen a string of successful partnerships between the charity and leading companies, including IKEA's three-year 'Live Lagom' sustainability campaign, an ongoing reuse and recycling partnership with Starbucks, and an e-waste initiative with Virgin Media O2, to name but a few. He also presided over the launch of the world's first community fridge network in 2017, which boasts 250 members across the UK and is now set to double in size through a partnership with the Coop.

Hubbub said it had earned its reputation for "playful and eye-catching behaviour change campaigns" under Restorick's leadership.

Restorick, who last year received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards, said he was "intensely proud" of everything Hubbub had achieved, noting that the decision to move on from the growing organisation had been "difficult".

"But it is never healthy having a founder hang around for too long," he said. "As organisations develop, different skills are needed to take things to scale. A fresh set of eyes can find new opportunities and enhance different ways of working. Hubbub is in a fantastic place to embrace this potential, it has an experienced board, a great leadership team, fantastic employees, a solid financial position and some amazing corporate partnerships."

Restorick revealed that he would be launching a new enterprise later this year that would help expand Hubbub's impact and open up opportunities for the charity to develop, whilst also "pushing boundaries to hasten the changes that we must see to address the environmental and social challenges we face".

Catherine Brown, chair of trustees at the charity, thanked Restorick for his work. "We are all very grateful to Trewin for everything he has helped Hubbub achieve so far, and we are sad to see him go - but we are excited to see what he does next, and how we can work together in the future," she said.

Restorick founded Hubbub eight years ago with Gavin Ellis and Heather Poore, who are currently director and creative director of the organisation.

Hubbub said it was now undertaking a search for a new CEO. "In the face of the climate emergency, there is no doubt that the world needs positive action at pace and scale, and this role presents an opportunity for an experienced and passionate leader to make a real difference," Brown said.