Nordic companies need strong regulation and carbon pricing to accelerate net zero

Nordic countries and businesses view carbon pricing as key to delivering net zero, according to the CEOs of leading business groups the Climate Leadership Coalition, Haga Initiative, and Skift Business Leaders
Nordic countries have already demonstrated that decoupling economic growth from greenhouse gas emissions is not only possible, but beneficial. However, functioning as a playground for the development of...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial